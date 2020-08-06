CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 36-year-old woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Heather Davidson, 36, was last seen near Yorkway in Dundalk on July 21, police said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

