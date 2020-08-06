COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A baby girl has died days after her 30-year-old mother Rabia Ahmad was shot and killed while she was 28 weeks pregnant in Columbia, Maryland.
Howard County Police said the baby named Ahja, who doctors delivered after her mother was shot on July 31, remained in critical condition at Shock Trauma before she died on Aug. 5.
Pregnant Woman Killed In Columbia Shooting; Baby Delivered In Critical Condition
Ahmad was shot inside a home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive around 11 p.m. Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots from inside the home.
Multiple gunshots had been fired inside the home from outside, police said.
Ahmad was struck once and killed.
Detectives are working to inside the home may have been the intended target.
Investigators have doubled the reward to up to $10,000 for information in the case. Once a suspect or suspects are identified, police will consult with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine any and all applicable charges, as is standard practice.
While there is no evidence at this stage of the investigation indicating that Ahmad was targeted or that the crime was racially-motivated, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is providing support to her family, who is Muslim, by offering an additional reward: CAIR news release. Anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area, or has any other information, is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.