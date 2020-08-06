FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WJZ) — While Maryland continues to clean up from Tropical Storm Isaias, a group of researchers predicts the remainder of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be “extremely active.”
Researchers at Colorado State University have revised their forecast for the season to include a total of 24 named storms, up four from their forecast from last month. The tally includes the nine named storms that have already occurred in the Atlantic this year.
Of the 24 storms, twelve are expected to become hurricanes, including Isaias and Hanna, which already formed. Five of the hurricanes could reach category three or greater strength.
The group based its prediction on a number of factors, including warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures and low wind shear.
If 24 storms were to form, all of the names released earlier this year would be used up, at which point the storms would be named using the Greek alphabet.
Earlier this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted somewhere between 13 and 19 named storms during the 2020 hurricane season.
Hurricane season runs through November 30.
