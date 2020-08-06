BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residential parking permit enforcement in Baltimore will resume next month, the city’s parking authority said Thursday.
Enforcement is set to resume on September 1 after being suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents who have moved to a new parking permit area or bought a new vehicle since March 1 and need a new permit will able to apply for one beginning on Monday; other residents will not be given permits.
Permits that expired after March 1 don’t need to be renewed at this time, the parking authority said.
Residents can apply for a permit online here or in-person at the Parking Authority Office, which has limited hours.
Parking meter enforcement, which was also suspended in March, resumed on July 13.
