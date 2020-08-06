CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington County teacher faces multiple sex offense charges involving a student, officials said Thursday.

Eric James Smith, 34, of Boonsboro, is charged with one count of sex abuse of a minor and one count of fourth-degree sex offense (sex act by a person of authority), the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said police conducted a welfare check on a 17-year-old girl at the request of social services following a complaint made with the Hancock Police Department. It’s unclear when the report was made.

Following an investigation, Smith was charged and later arrested in Howard County. He is being held in that county’s detention center.

