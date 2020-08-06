WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor-trailer fire caused major delays along Interstate 95 early Thursday morning near White Marsh, shutting down all lanes of I-95.
The incident happened on I-95 south just prior to exit 67/MD 43 White Marsh Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.
BaCo SB I-95 All lanes are blocked for vehicle fire response prior to White Marsh Blvd. Use alt routes US 40, MD 7 or US 1. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/fjJppL2aD6
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 6, 2020
Until about 6:30 a.m., all lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-95 were closed as crews tried to put out the fire. Some southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.
UPDATE Both NB and SB l-95 closed at White Marsh Blvd #WJZ pic.twitter.com/2iEAw1W3nb
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) August 6, 2020
As of 9:10 a.m. only some southbound lanes remain closed for the fire investigation.
Balt – SB I-95 right lanes prior to White Marsh Blvd remain closed for inspection from earlier vehicle fire. Alt routes of US 40, US 1 or MD 7. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/M16flUALhY
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 6, 2020
