CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, I-95, Local TV, MDTA, Talkers, tractor-trailer fire, Traffic, White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor-trailer fire caused major delays along Interstate 95 early Thursday morning near White Marsh, shutting down all lanes of I-95.

The incident happened on I-95 south just prior to exit 67/MD 43 White Marsh Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

Until about 6:30 a.m., all lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-95 were closed as crews tried to put out the fire. Some southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

As of 9:10 a.m. only some southbound lanes remain closed for the fire investigation.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

Comments

Leave a Reply