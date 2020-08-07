Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the home in the 700 block of Whitelock for a wellbeing check around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 5.
When they got inside, they found Andie Wilson dead inside.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.