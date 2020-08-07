Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The community is coming together to raise money to help a local charity provide meals to families in need.
The initiative is called the Baltimore Flower Project, and it’s a beautiful way to give back.
It started as a volunteer project for the Ronald McDonald house, and as a way to plant paper flowers in front of a home or business as a surprise.
Now, the planted flower bouquets are being sold to local retailers from anywhere between $25 and $50.
So far, the Baltimore Flower Project has raised more than $15,000 dollars so that the Ronald McDonald House can continue its meal program.