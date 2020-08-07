CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 800 new cases reported as total nears 94K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The community is coming together to raise money to help a local charity provide meals to families in need.

The initiative is called the Baltimore Flower Project, and it’s a beautiful way to give back.

It started as a volunteer project for the Ronald McDonald house, and as a way to plant paper flowers in front of a home or business as a surprise.

Now, the planted flower bouquets are being sold to local retailers from anywhere between $25 and $50.

So far, the Baltimore Flower Project has raised more than $15,000 dollars so that the Ronald McDonald House can continue its meal program.

