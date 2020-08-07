BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the cover athlete for this year’s edition of EA Sports Madden NFL. While the console version of the game with Jackson on the cover is still a few weeks away, the new version of the game’s mobile app dropped Friday with Jackson on the cover.
The mobile app is different from the console game experience in that it has different game modes and, while you can play regular games, the controls are, obviously different.
Jackson enters the year as the third highest rated quarterback in the full version of Madden available on consoles later this month.
Ravens fans are hoping that Jackson follows the trajectory of the Madden NFL 20 cover athlete, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes won the MVP award in his second year in the league in 2018, which led to him being featured on the cover last year. He then led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last season.
Jackson earned his MVP win in 2019, leading to him being on the cover of Madden this year. A Super Bowl appearance and win in the offing? The oddsmakers have listed the Ravens with the second best odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season behind only the reigning champion Chiefs.