BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently seized counterfeit or unapproved COVID-19 medication and PPE from ports in the region, including Baltimore.
They found hydroxychloroquine, unapproved test kits and face masks with counterfeit logos on them.
Since June, CBP agents have seized 2,148 pills, such as Hydroxychloroquine sulfate and Lianhua Qingwen, 792 N95 respirator masks and other counterfeit branded face masks, and 482 COVID-19 tests and diagnostic kits.
