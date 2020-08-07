Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of dead fish were found in Sullivan Cove off the Severn River in Annapolis.
The State Department of Environment says it’s because of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Experts say the fish suffocated because of low concentrations of oxygen in the water.
They believe it happened because strong winds from the tropical storm stirred the water up.
If you noticed a strange smell in the area, experts say the storm also dredged up an algae that gives off an odor, but it’s not dangerous.