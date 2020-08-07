Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot in northwest Baltimore on Friday night.
An officer on patrol in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue was approached by a man suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before 7 p.m.
The victim told the officer he was shot in the 4900 block of Edgewood Street.
The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Northwest District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.