College Park, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland football team got some good news Friday when the NCAA ruled that transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is eligible for the upcoming 2020 college football season. The program announced the news via their Twitter account Friday afternoon.

The news comes in the wake of six other players, including presumed starting quarterback Justin Jackson, deciding to opt out of the upcoming season due to coronavirus concerns.

Tagovailoa, set to be a sophomore this fall, now can play immediately for coach Michael Locksley if he’s able to win the starting quarterback job. The younger brother of this year’s fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft, Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia was a four-star recruit coming out of Thompson High School in Alabama. He committed to play for the Tide in 2019, and saw action in three games as a freshman, mostly in mop-up duty when the Tide had a big lead.

Tagovailoa chose to transfer in May with the Tide quarterback room getting crowded with the number one overall recruit in the 2020 class, Bryce Young headed to Tuscaloosa. His dad, Galua Tagovailoa told AL.com in May that the opportunity to play in College Park played a big factor in his decision.

“He’s a player,” Galu said. “This kid likes to play. He wants a chance to get on the field. He knew that him getting on the field this past season was just to hand off the ball and they didn’t really showcase him and who he is. He doesn’t fear competition. He just wants an opportunity to go out there and play. And the best place right now for him is Maryland.”

The Terps first game of the season is a road date against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 5.