By CBS Baltimore Staff
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes of I-95 north are closed prior to exit 89 after a police-involved crash was reported Friday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, a trooper was injured after his vehicle was struck and crashed during a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle Friday morning.

The suspect fled into Delaware and is now being pursued there.

Medevac did arrive on scene and all lanes of I-95 were closed for a period of time.

