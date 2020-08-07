HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes of I-95 north are closed prior to exit 89 after a police-involved crash was reported Friday morning.
According to Maryland State Police, a trooper was injured after his vehicle was struck and crashed during a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle Friday morning.
The suspect fled into Delaware and is now being pursued there.
A @mdsp was injured after his vehicle was struck & crashed during a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle this morning along NB I-95 in Havre de Grace. Expect traffic delays at the site of the crash The suspect vehicle fled into Delaware and is now being pursued by @DEStatePolice
— MD State Police (@MDSP) August 7, 2020
Additional photos from the scene of the accident on northbound I-95. #SHCo #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/NzmAHEqiNt
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) August 7, 2020
Medevac did arrive on scene and all lanes of I-95 were closed for a period of time.
