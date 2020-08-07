BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for most of the state through early Saturday morning.
The watch includes Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Worcester, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Caroline counties through 2 a.m. Saturday.
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 2 AM for most of Maryland (excluding far Western counties). Strong downpours are possible through the day in the forecast area. pic.twitter.com/QNUuDuc5al
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 7, 2020
We could see some showers and thunderstorms through the evening and strong downpours are possible throughout the day.
It’ll clear up in time for the weekend.
The high will be 84 on Friday.
