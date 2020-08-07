CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 800 new cases reported as total nears 94K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Flash flood watch, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Rain, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for most of the state through early Saturday morning.

The watch includes Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Worcester, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Caroline counties through 2 a.m. Saturday.

We could see some showers and thunderstorms through the evening and strong downpours are possible throughout the day.

It’ll clear up in time for the weekend.

The high will be 84 on Friday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Tim Williams

Comments

Leave a Reply