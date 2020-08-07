ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County health officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced Friday that he has rescinded his health order that prohibited nonpublic schools from opening for in-person learning until after October 1.
The decision was made due to the new policy announced Thursday by the State Department of Health prohibiting the blanket closure of nonpublic schools, Montgomery County officials said.
The new order is effective immediately and rescinds the order dated August 5.
Dr. Gayles said he strongly advises schools against in-person learning due to the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
He has asked that the Department of Health provide articulable criteria to be used in determining acceptable and safe levels of activity in schools.
