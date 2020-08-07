CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 800 new cases reported as total nears 94K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Naval Academy is moving forward with plans to bring midshipmen back to Annapolis this fall.

The semester will include both in-person and virtual learning.

This decision includes limiting the schools dorms to about 90 percent capacity.

The return of the brigade started in the middle of last month and will continue through September.

Arriving midshipmen will need to be tested for COVID-19, then quarantine for 14-days before getting a second test.

