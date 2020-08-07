PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An attempted murder-suicide is under investigation in Pasadena Friday.
Around 12:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County police and fire responded to the 300 block of Ridge Road for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, first responders found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
A woman was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries, while a 33-year-old Arnold man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police believe the gunman, the 33-year-old man, was estranged from the woman. Detectives believe he entered the residence, where the woman confronted him, before he shot her.
The man then used the same firearm to take his own life.
This is a very active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.