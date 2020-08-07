CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 800 new cases reported as total nears 94K
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, National Weather Service, Talkers, Tropical Storm Isaias, Weather

QUEENSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Eleven tornadoes have been confirmed in Maryland by the National Weather Service in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Five tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service on Friday.

The National Weather Service also confirmed tornadoes from Tropical Storm Isaias in Worcester, Wicomico and Queen Anne’s counties.

 

Two more tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday.

Those tornadoes were in St. Mary’s County and Wicomico County.

Two National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage on Maryland’s Eastern Shore Thursday. They worked to determine the path and strength of multiple suspected tornadoes there.

The Mardela Springs twister was 100 yards wide with a path 1.3 miles long. Wind speeds reached 120 to 125 miles an hour. “Bark was stripped off of trees,” the weather service wrote in its report.

In St. Mary’s County, an EF-0 tornado brought winds of about 80 miles per hour to Scotland between 6:27 a.m. and 6:31 a.m.

Four tornadoes alone were confirmed in Maryland on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply