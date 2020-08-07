QUEENSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Eleven tornadoes have been confirmed in Maryland by the National Weather Service in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Five tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service on Friday.
The National Weather Service also confirmed tornadoes from Tropical Storm Isaias in Worcester, Wicomico and Queen Anne’s counties.
National Weather Service confirms multiple Eastern Shore tornadoes from #Isaias in Worcester and Wicomico Counties including in Berlin and Ocean Pines @wjz pic.twitter.com/DJmkumss5i
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 7, 2020
Two more tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday.
Those tornadoes were in St. Mary’s County and Wicomico County.
Two National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage on Maryland’s Eastern Shore Thursday. They worked to determine the path and strength of multiple suspected tornadoes there.
The Mardela Springs twister was 100 yards wide with a path 1.3 miles long. Wind speeds reached 120 to 125 miles an hour. “Bark was stripped off of trees,” the weather service wrote in its report.
In St. Mary’s County, an EF-0 tornado brought winds of about 80 miles per hour to Scotland between 6:27 a.m. and 6:31 a.m.
Four tornadoes alone were confirmed in Maryland on Tuesday.