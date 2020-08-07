BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said Thursday restaurants in the city could resume indoor dining at 25 percent capacity starting 5 p.m. Friday.

Several restaurants in Fells Point, however, said they will not resume indoor dining, citing concerns over COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The restaurants said in a statement:

“After a review of available public health data and discussions among our respective staffs, we have determined that it is neither in the best interest of our employees nor our customers to partially open our indoor dining areas. We have concerns that opening indoors at this time could further contribute to the spread of COVID-19.”

The restaurants who will voluntarily be refraining from opening indoor dining rooms include:

The Admirals Cup

Max’s Taphouse

Kooper’s Tavern

Slainte Irish Pub and Restaurant

Woody’s Cantina

Thames Street Oyster House

DogWatch Tavern

Wharf Rat

The Point

Bertha’s

Duck Duck Goose

Pie in the Sky

Abbey Burger

The restaurants said they will continue to monitor the situation and may choose to proceed with indoor dining in the future.

Mayor Young issued the new order allowing indoor dining to resume at 25 percent capacity Friday night after shutting it down for two weeks.

That order lowered the cap on large gatherings to 25 people and reduced the capacity for other businesses like retail and casinos to 25 percent. Religious facilities are also capped at 25 percent.

Restaurants have to close indoor dining at 10 p.m.

Updated guidance on the order from Baltimore City @wjz pic.twitter.com/F0ocaKBZRP — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 7, 2020

Baltimore’s health commissioner said reopenings are a balancing act.

“In recent weeks, Baltimore has been identified by the White House Coronavirus Task Force as an emerging hotspot. Community transmission is widespread and too many of our young people are not heating the advice of public health professionals,“ said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner notes White House has identified Baltimore as an emerging hot spot: “We are in a pandemic—the likes of which we have never experienced.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 7, 2020

Several hours earlier, she told CNN she personally would not feel comfortable eating inside of a restaurant but urged people to support them by ordering carry out and delivery items.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.