BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams will join Baltimore city officials Mayor Jack Young and city health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa Friday afternoon for an update about coronavirus in the city.
Young announced earlier this week that indoor dining could reopen at 25% capacity, just as the White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx included Baltimore among 10 cities were COVID-19 cases were on the rise.
The press conference will be held at 1:15 p.m.
