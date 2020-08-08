Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in east Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Patterson Park Avenue just after 9 p.m. to investigate a vehicle collision.
Medics on the scene told responding officers that the victim inside the vehicle was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.