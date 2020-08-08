Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new non-profit is working to leave its mark on Baltimore by giving away groceries to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s called Another Life Saved.
With each bag of food, workers will make sure the family has a mask and hand sanitizer to take home, too.
“As COVID makes its way through Baltimore, many people are losing their jobs, and the face of homelessness is changing,” said executive director Ericka Alston Buck. “So we want to make sure that we’re here for everyone.”
The non-profit practiced social distancing by only allowing six people on the lot at a time to pick up groceries.
They had masks on hand for anyone who forgot or didn’t have one.