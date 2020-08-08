Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Friday it will add eight more miles to the “Slow Streets” program.
The Slow Streets program began July 27. It is meant to provide a safe way to calm traffic and reduce traffic volumes in an effort to give residents more space to social distance.
With the most recent addition, Slow Streets now 16 miles across the city. The second round of implementation will begin August 10.
Residents can see where Slow Streets have been installed via the GIS portal.
