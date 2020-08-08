ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than 750 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland on Saturday as the total case numbers in the state surpass 94,00.
The state is reporting 94,581 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Hospitalizations went down again slightly from 528 to 515, with ICU numbers going down again from 139 to 127.
Eleven more Marylanders have died from the virus since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,440.
The state has administered 1,398,266 tests with 924,942 coming back negative.
The state’s positivity rate went up slightly from 3.90 percent to 4.03 percent overnight.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|287
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,295
|(213)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|12,375
|(413)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|13,060
|(539)
|22*
|Calvert
|685
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|445
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,537
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|698
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,000
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|371
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,055
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|49
|Harford
|1,934
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,809
|(103)
|7*
|Kent
|239
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,260
|(763)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,554
|(728)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|422
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|965
|(52)
|Somerset
|134
|(3)
|Talbot
|394
|(4)
|Washington
|1,007
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,324
|(45)
|Worcester
|682
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,237
|10-19
|6,126
|(1)
|20-29
|16,542
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|17,778
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,846
|(109)
|4*
|50-59
|14,112
|(272)
|15*
|60-69
|9,689
|(564)
|12*
|70-79
|6,009
|(847)
|22*
|80+
|5,242
|(1,568)
|75*
|Data not available
|(13)
|3*
|Female
|49,833
|(1,691)
|70*
|Male
|44,748
|(1,749)
|67*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|29,463
|(1,412)
|51*
|Asian (NH)
|1,713
|(128)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,667
|(1,452)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,636
|(397)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,155
|(36)
|Data not available
|14,947
|(15)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.