ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than 750 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland on Saturday as the total case numbers in the state surpass 94,00.

The state is reporting 94,581 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations went down again slightly from 528 to 515, with ICU numbers going down again from 139 to 127.

Eleven more Marylanders have died from the virus since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,440.

The state has administered 1,398,266 tests with 924,942 coming back negative.

The state’s positivity rate went up slightly from 3.90 percent to 4.03 percent overnight.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 287 (18) Anne Arundel 7,295 (213) 9* Baltimore City 12,375 (413) 15* Baltimore County 13,060 (539) 22* Calvert 685 (27) 1* Caroline 445 (3) Carroll 1,537 (115) 2* Cecil 698 (29) 1* Charles 2,000 (89) 2* Dorchester 371 (5) Frederick 3,055 (114) 7* Garrett 49 Harford 1,934 (66) 3* Howard 3,809 (103) 7* Kent 239 (22) 1* Montgomery 18,260 (763) 39* Prince George’s 23,554 (728) 23* Queen Anne’s 422 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 965 (52) Somerset 134 (3) Talbot 394 (4) Washington 1,007 (31) Wicomico 1,324 (45) Worcester 682 (19) 1* Data not available (15) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,237 10-19 6,126 (1) 20-29 16,542 (21) 1* 30-39 17,778 (45) 5* 40-49 15,846 (109) 4* 50-59 14,112 (272) 15* 60-69 9,689 (564) 12* 70-79 6,009 (847) 22* 80+ 5,242 (1,568) 75* Data not available (13) 3* Female 49,833 (1,691) 70* Male 44,748 (1,749) 67*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 29,463 (1,412) 51* Asian (NH) 1,713 (128) 6* White (NH) 20,667 (1,452) 67* Hispanic 23,636 (397) 10* Other (NH) 4,155 (36) Data not available 14,947 (15) 3*

