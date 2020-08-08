Comments
Woodlawn, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say a woman sitting in a vehicle was shot around 7a.m. this morning near the area of Windsor Mill Road and Kernan Drive.
The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body and is expected to survive.
Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances around this early morning shooting and do not have any suspect information at this time.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call 410-307-2020 or by submitting tips to Metro Crime Stoppers.
