ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An Ellicott City bar that was featured on Gordon Ramsey’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back will close due to COVID-19.
Jaxon Edwin Social House in a Facebook post Friday said, in part:
“The pressure of owing 100% of our rent during a time when we are reduced to 50% at best has become too much to bear. While our landlords got most of their burden deferred for several months, we owe 100%. So we’ve tried to reopen per the law, which did not cover expenses. Many people are not yet comfortable with indoor seating, but sadly we were not able to obtain a solution to bring in that business. Several Fridays ago we had a band play and then we later found out that 2 customers had tested positive for COVID-19. I do not want to bear the guilt if someone were to get sick due to us being open.”
The shop had been remade into a spot combining a barbershop, coffee shop and bar.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“Maybe one day when the world is healthy we can try again, but in the meantime, please stay well,” the bar said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.