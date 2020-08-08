ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An Ellicott City bar that was featured on Gordon Ramsey’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back will close due to COVID-19.

Jaxon Edwin Social House in a Facebook post Friday said, in part:

“The pressure of owing 100% of our rent during a time when we are reduced to 50% at best has become too much to bear. While our landlords got most of their burden deferred for several months, we owe 100%. So we’ve tried to reopen per the law, which did not cover expenses. Many people are not yet comfortable with indoor seating, but sadly we were not able to obtain a solution to bring in that business. Several Fridays ago we had a band play and then we later found out that 2 customers had tested positive for COVID-19. I do not want to bear the guilt if someone were to get sick due to us being open.”