BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in south Baltimore that injured two women in their 70s and another in their 50s.
Police were called around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shooting victims who had been dropped off at an area hospital.
Officers determined the shooting happened in the unit block of South Arlington Street.
A 75-year-old woman, 71-year-old woman and 55-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, according to police.
Southern District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
THIS SHOOTING ALSO BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE NRA WHO WANTS EASY ACCESS TO GUNS AND SUPPOPRTS TRUMP