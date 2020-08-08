CORONAVIRUS IN MD:700+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PM2020 PGA Championship
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, South Arlington Street shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in south Baltimore that injured two women in their 70s and another in their 50s.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shooting victims who had been dropped off at an area hospital.

Officers determined the shooting happened in the unit block of South Arlington Street.

A 75-year-old woman, 71-year-old woman and 55-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Southern District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments
  1. GUNS FOR ALL says:
    August 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    THIS SHOOTING ALSO BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE NRA WHO WANTS EASY ACCESS TO GUNS AND SUPPOPRTS TRUMP

    Reply

Leave a Reply