BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family, friends, local leaders and Baltimore Police Department members gathered Saturday to rename the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue after Isaac Carrington, a Baltimore Police Sergeant who was injured in a shooting outside his home last year.
On August 8, 2019, Sergeant Carrington was shot during an attempted robbery outside his home in northeast Baltimore.
A year later, the very block where Sergeant Carrington was inured on was renamed “Isaac Carrington, Sr. Way”.
The Baltimore Police Department said in a Facebook post, “Although Sgt. Carrington’s road to recovery is far from over, his strength, resilience, courage, and sense of humor is as strong as ever.”