CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Emerging artists across Baltimore set up shop on North Charles Street on Sunday for an outdoor “Pop-Up Exhibition Gallery,”

The gallery gave artists and art fans a chance to admire the works while also maintaining social distancing.

Its all part of a month-long celebration of the arts by the City, including a virtual marketplace that will open later this month.

If you missed it this weekend, don’t worry, there will be an exhibition every Sunday in August, with locations to be determined.

