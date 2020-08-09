Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Emerging artists across Baltimore set up shop on North Charles Street on Sunday for an outdoor “Pop-Up Exhibition Gallery,”
The gallery gave artists and art fans a chance to admire the works while also maintaining social distancing.
Its all part of a month-long celebration of the arts by the City, including a virtual marketplace that will open later this month.
If you missed it this weekend, don’t worry, there will be an exhibition every Sunday in August, with locations to be determined.