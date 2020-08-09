BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Randallstown woman pleaded guilty to one count of felony Medicaid Fraud for submitting claims that caused the Maryland Medical Assistance Program to reimburse her more than $18,000 for services she did not provide.
Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Althea N. Handy sentenced 40-year-old Roshun J. Harris to five years incarceration, all suspended, five years of supervised probation, and ordered Harris to pay restitution to Medicaid in the amount of $18,408.79.
As part of her probation, Harris is prohibited from working for any provider in a federally-funded health care program for five years.
Harris is a licensed clinical professional counselor who operated a private mental health practice. According to a release, from January 2012 through May 2017, Harris submitted false claims in connection with her private mental health practice.
Harris submitted claims to Medicaid and was reimbursed for services that she did not provide to her clients because her clients were either hospitalized or at work, and not meeting with Harris in their homes.