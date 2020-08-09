Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man is found in the 400 block of South Broadway Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives say an adult male was shot around 11:30p.m. Saturday night in the 300 block of South Dallas Court and then drove to Broadway Street where he collapsed.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and rushed into surgery where his condition is not known at this time.
Southeast District shooting detectives are still investigating this incident but say two handguns were found by the victim’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
