CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is reporting a new low COVID-19 positivity rate statewide, but state officials are concerned about the rate in Worcester County on the Eastern Shore.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday that Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 3.75%. The state says that’s the lowest level reported since the pandemic began.

The administration also says that the daily positivity rate also is at a record low. Out of a record 40,473 tests, 2.72% came back positive.

The positivity rate is above 5% in Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties.

It is 5.53% in Prince George’s and 5.05% in Queen Anne’s.

While the 6.23% positivity rate in Worcester has started to plateau, state officials say it remains a concern.

CBS Baltimore Staff

