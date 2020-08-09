CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
PERRYVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — First responders in Cecil County investigated a gas leak Sunday morning.

The call came from the IKEA warehouse in Perryville.

Investigators determined the leak was isolated to the forklift charging station.

No injuries were reported.

