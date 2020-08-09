Comments
PERRYVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — First responders in Cecil County investigated a gas leak Sunday morning.
The call came from the IKEA warehouse in Perryville.
Engine 512 & Quint 5 assisted Cecil County Station 6 crews with a gas leak inside the IKEA Warehouse this morning. After a lengthy investigation, the leak was isolated to the forklift charging station. #SHCo pic.twitter.com/Qh5Lnj70M8
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) August 9, 2020
Investigators determined the leak was isolated to the forklift charging station.
No injuries were reported.