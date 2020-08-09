CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBig Brother
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Wroblewski Jr., Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Marquese Winston, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals reversed the conviction of the man found guilty in the shooting death of a popular Federal Hill bartender- ruling he’s entitled to a new trial.

Last year, a jury convicted Marquese Winston of second-degree murder in the killing of Alex Wroblewski.

Wroblewski was fatally shot outside a Royal Farms store in Locust Point on his way home from work in November 2017.

The ruling states Winston’s attorneys appealed his conviction- claiming they wanted the judge to ask potential jurors certain questions, but the judge refused.

The court agreed with their argument and reversed Winston’s conviction, ordering a new trial.

Comments

Leave a Reply