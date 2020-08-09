Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals reversed the conviction of the man found guilty in the shooting death of a popular Federal Hill bartender- ruling he’s entitled to a new trial.
Last year, a jury convicted Marquese Winston of second-degree murder in the killing of Alex Wroblewski.
Wroblewski was fatally shot outside a Royal Farms store in Locust Point on his way home from work in November 2017.
The ruling states Winston’s attorneys appealed his conviction- claiming they wanted the judge to ask potential jurors certain questions, but the judge refused.
The court agreed with their argument and reversed Winston’s conviction, ordering a new trial.