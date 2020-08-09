CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ARBUTUS, MD. (WJZ) — State troopers in Golden Ring are looking for a suspect vehicle in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Police said the vehicle is said to be a black Volkswagon Jetta, after a driver on northbound I-95 near Arbutus reported a road rage incident with shots fired at 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses should call 410-780-2700. They report a possible partial Md. tag “9C”

