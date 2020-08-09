Comments
ARBUTUS, MD. (WJZ) — State troopers in Golden Ring are looking for a suspect vehicle in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Baltimore County.
.@MDSP Golden Ring troopers looking for suspect vehicle, said to be black Volkswagon Jetta, after driver on NB I-95 near Arbutus reported road rage incident with shots fired @ 4:30pm. No injuries reported. Witnesses pls call (410)780-2700. Poss.partial Md tag "9C"
— MD State Police (@MDSP) August 10, 2020
Police said the vehicle is said to be a black Volkswagon Jetta, after a driver on northbound I-95 near Arbutus reported a road rage incident with shots fired at 4:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Witnesses should call 410-780-2700. They report a possible partial Md. tag “9C”