BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating several shootings overnight, including one that was fatal.

This comes as a Ceasefire weekend came to an end.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Marion Alley around 10:06 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive male inside a vehicle. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Then around 11:19 p.m. officers learned of a shooting in the 3300 block of Brighton Street.

A 41-year-old man was shot in both legs after a dispute.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Officers were then called to the 6600 block of Knottwood Court to investigate another reported shooting around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and saw a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District detectives, at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

