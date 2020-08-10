Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old in Aberdeen.
Brandon Tyre Oliver Jones, Jr., is six-foot-one and weighs 150 pounds. The Aberdeen Police Department said Jones has black hair and brown eyes.
Jones also has a rose tattoo on his left forearm and Chinese letters tattooed on his right wrist.
Police did not provide a photo. It’s unclear when or where he was last seen.
#MissingPerson #MissingJuvenile #HarfordNews pic.twitter.com/qRQ3vziVqE
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) August 10, 2020
Anyone with information should call police at 410-272-2121 or email malexander@aberdeenmd.gov.