ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old in Aberdeen.

Brandon Tyre Oliver Jones, Jr., is six-foot-one and weighs 150 pounds. The Aberdeen Police Department said Jones has black hair and brown eyes.

Jones also has a rose tattoo on his left forearm and Chinese letters tattooed on his right wrist.

Police did not provide a photo. It’s unclear when or where he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-272-2121 or email malexander@aberdeenmd.gov.

