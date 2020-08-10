BREAKING:Woman Killed After Gas Explosion In NW Baltimore, At Least 3 Homes Collapse
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state added 755 new coronavirus cases since Sunday as hospitalizations go up slightly again Monday morning.

Maryland is now reporting 96,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations went up again slightly from 525 to 534- a total of 415 in acute care and 119 in ICUs.

Six more people have died from the virus, meaning a total of 3,454 Marylanders have died throughout the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate went down again, now at 3.62 percent.

More than 1.46 million tests were administered in the state, with 960,552 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 299 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,416 (216) 9*
Baltimore City 12,704 (414) 16*
Baltimore County 13,400 (541) 22*
Calvert 707 (27) 1*
Caroline 453 (3)
Carroll 1,554 (115) 2*
Cecil 706 (29) 1*
Charles 2,040 (89) 2*
Dorchester 375 (5)
Frederick 3,082 (114) 7*
Garrett 49
Harford 1,994 (66) 3*
Howard 3,881 (106) 6*
Kent 243 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,489 (764) 39*
Prince George’s 23,832 (732) 23*
Queen Anne’s 434 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 999 (52)
Somerset 139 (3)
Talbot 402 (4)
Washington 1,018 (31)
Wicomico 1,348 (45)
Worcester 694 (19) 1*
Data not available (15) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,328
10-19 6,298 (1)
20-29 16,891 (21) 1*
30-39 18,096 (45) 5*
40-49 16,105 (110) 3*
50-59 14,351 (273) 15*
60-69 9,842 (565) 12*
70-79 6,081 (849) 22*
80+ 5,266 (1,577) 76*
Data not available (13) 3*
Female 50,739 (1,696) 70*
Male 45,519 (1,758) 67*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 29,964 (1,417) 51*
Asian (NH) 1,729 (129) 6*
White (NH) 20,967 (1,457) 67*
Hispanic 23,812 (400) 10*
Other (NH) 4,198 (36)
Data not available 15,588 (15) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

