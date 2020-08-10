ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state added 755 new coronavirus cases since Sunday as hospitalizations go up slightly again Monday morning.
Maryland is now reporting 96,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations went up again slightly from 525 to 534- a total of 415 in acute care and 119 in ICUs.
Six more people have died from the virus, meaning a total of 3,454 Marylanders have died throughout the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate went down again, now at 3.62 percent.
More than 1.46 million tests were administered in the state, with 960,552 testing negative.
A breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|299
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,416
|(216)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|12,704
|(414)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|13,400
|(541)
|22*
|Calvert
|707
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|453
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,554
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|706
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,040
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|375
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,082
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|49
|Harford
|1,994
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,881
|(106)
|6*
|Kent
|243
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,489
|(764)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,832
|(732)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|434
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|999
|(52)
|Somerset
|139
|(3)
|Talbot
|402
|(4)
|Washington
|1,018
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,348
|(45)
|Worcester
|694
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,328
|10-19
|6,298
|(1)
|20-29
|16,891
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|18,096
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|16,105
|(110)
|3*
|50-59
|14,351
|(273)
|15*
|60-69
|9,842
|(565)
|12*
|70-79
|6,081
|(849)
|22*
|80+
|5,266
|(1,577)
|76*
|Data not available
|(13)
|3*
|Female
|50,739
|(1,696)
|70*
|Male
|45,519
|(1,758)
|67*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|29,964
|(1,417)
|51*
|Asian (NH)
|1,729
|(129)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,967
|(1,457)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,812
|(400)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,198
|(36)
|Data not available
|15,588
|(15)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.