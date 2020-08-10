COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland College Park is delaying in-person undergraduate instruction for two weeks as it gears up for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the university said while the semester is set to begin on August 31, in-person classes will be held online until September 14. Graduate classes and research will continue as planned.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“It is our fervent hope and expectation that we will resume in-person and blended instruction on Sept. 14. We will not hesitate to pivot to more stringent measures if dictated by these initial assessments, and health conditions within our state, county or campus,” the university tweeted.
It is our fervent hope and expectation that we will resume in-person and blended instruction on Sept. 14. We will not hesitate to pivot to more stringent measures if dictated by these initial assessments, and health conditions within our state, county or campus.
— Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) August 10, 2020
Last month, the university announced its plans for the fall semester, which will see classes with 50 more or students shift online. Roughly one-fifth of classes will be held in person, with priority going toward labs and performance courses.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.