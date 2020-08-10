ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All first- through twelfth-grade Anne Arundel County Public Schools students will begin the school year on September 8 instead of the usual staggered start date, officials said Monday.
The change is due to students beginning the school year with online-only education, the school system said in a news release. When classes resume in person, students in sixth and ninth grades may get an extra day to get acclimated with a new building.
Staggered start dates remain for kindergarten and younger students so teachers can have conferences with parents. Schools will provide more details about conference dates.
