By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Baltimore, Baltimore News, coronavirus and schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All first- through twelfth-grade Anne Arundel County Public Schools students will begin the school year on September 8 instead of the usual staggered start date, officials said Monday.

The change is due to students beginning the school year with online-only education, the school system said in a news release. When classes resume in person, students in sixth and ninth grades may get an extra day to get acclimated with a new building.

Staggered start dates remain for kindergarten and younger students so teachers can have conferences with parents. Schools will provide more details about conference dates.

