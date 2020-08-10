BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As many are displaced in the aftermath of the Baltimore gas explosion, heat is increasingly becoming a bigger concern as these residents are being told to stay outside while crews investigate the explosion.

There is currently a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for the Baltimore area on Monday, and experts have said people should be avoiding strenuous activity and outdoor exercise.

This includes Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties as well as the city.

However, as residents are being told to stay out of their homes while crews investigate the area, staying inside is not necessarily an option.

WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos said people are still waiting to get back inside their homes in this extreme heat for over four hours.

There is no electricity inside people’s homes at this time and many are losing their battery power as they call loved ones or order food- and anything else to stay cool.

WJZ’s Paul Gessler reports a woman passed out due to the heat earlier Monday afternoon.

Crews are trying to cycle in and out, trying to get as much water and stay cool as they get through the rubble.

Paramedics responded to a man who appeared to be having a heat stroke, Ramos said at the scene.

Emergency services are walking from house to house trying to explain next steps to those affected, including boarding up houses in the area- whose windows are gone or shattered.

There are also two cooling buses set up at the Reisterstown Road Plaza for people to get a reprieve from the heat.

Just after the explosion, they were told to get outside immediately, as they weren’t sure what the continued risk is in the area. o

