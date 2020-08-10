BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three homes collapsed and one woman was killed after a gas explosion in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood.
But the force was the so strong from the explosion, it blew out windows blocks away and could be felt for several miles.
WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett toured a home a block away where a window was blown out. The resident, who’s a nurse at Sinai Hospital, said the foundation of her home may have shifted as well from the force.
The woman showed WJZ broken glass throughout her home. She also said they cannot open their backdoor anymore — it’s jammed because the home may have shifted. Ceramic tile in her kitchen also was damaged by the blast.
She said her husband called her while she was at work and said there was a explosion and that she needed to come home.
Dozens of homes have been impacted from the explosion and damaged.
Emergency crews are going door-to-door to talked to residents and inform them of the next steps, including boarding up broken windows and doors. The American Red Cross is also helping displaced residents.
