CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Air Quality, Baltimore Weather, Code orange, Health, Maryland Weather, Pollution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a code orange air quality alert in the Baltimore area Monday.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups — including children, the elderly and people who suffer from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

Experts say to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

This includes Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties as well as the city.

The high is expected to get to 93 Monday, but it’ll feel like 102.

