CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The SPCA of Anne Arundel County has about 200 adult cats waiting for adoption.

The SPCA said many are being overlooked due to so many kittens being born in foster or surrendered for adoption.

Between July 20 and September 20, all cats two years and older will only be $20.

“These felines have a lifetime of love to give. Could you open your heart and home to an adult family member?” they said in a Facebook post.

You can check out all of their available kitties at www.aacspca.org, then call 410.268.4388 for details.

“The right match is waiting for you!” they added.

Comments

Leave a Reply