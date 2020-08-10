Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The SPCA of Anne Arundel County has about 200 adult cats waiting for adoption.
The SPCA said many are being overlooked due to so many kittens being born in foster or surrendered for adoption.
Between July 20 and September 20, all cats two years and older will only be $20.
“These felines have a lifetime of love to give. Could you open your heart and home to an adult family member?” they said in a Facebook post.
You can check out all of their available kitties at www.aacspca.org, then call 410.268.4388 for details.
“The right match is waiting for you!” they added.