By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Two teenagers have been arrested in a fatal shooting in Owings Mills last month, nearly two weeks after a 19-year-old man was also arrested, the Baltimore County Police Department said Monday.

Ajuan McDaniel, 17, and Avion McDaniel, 16, are charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bail, police said. Officers also arrested 19-year-old Artis McDaniel, III, on a first-degree murder charge at the end of July.

The July 3 shooting in the unit block of Richmar Road left 31-year-old Benjamin Knefel dead. Police said Knefel, Artis McDaniel and another person got into an argument, at which point McDaniel shot him multiple times.

Medics pronounced Knefel dead from his injuries.

