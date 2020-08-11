LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating a double shooting in south Baltimore early Tuesday.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Peach Street to investigate a reported shooting.

There they found a 28-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

