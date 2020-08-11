BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Morgan State University rising was among those killed in a natural gas explosion in northwest Baltimore Monday morning.
MSU officials identified Joseph Graham as the man killed from the blast along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road just before 10 a.m.
Graham, 20, was a rising sophomore pursing an electrical engineering degree from the from the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering. He was a graduate from City College.
“It is with a heavy heart that we regretfully share the unfortunate news of the untimely passing a valued member of our Morgan family,” the statement said. “As a community we mourn the tragic loss of life as a result of this calamitous event and offer our deepest sympathies to the Graham family. We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer.”
In addition, please be reminded that counselors in the University Counseling Center are always available for those in need of assistance. The Center can be reached at 443-885-3130.
Another woman was also killed in the explosion and seven others were injured.
