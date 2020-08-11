LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion
By Marty Bass
Hi Everyone!

Hot and humid yesterday and we’re going to the heavy summer zone again this day too. Yesterday, we got fortunate with the weather during the aftermath of the explosion in NW Baltimore. No rain or pop-up thunderstorms certainly helped in the recovery efforts and hopefully that will be the case today — hopefully.

There is a mention of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon forecast discussion. The “Futurecast” model backs up that mention. Time will tell. But as a cold front sags into the Mid-Atlantic, then stalls over us tomorrow and through the rest of the week, the chances of showers, and or thunderstorms, amps up.

Temps after a 90° day tomorrow actually will drop into the low 80’s into and through the weekend. That will help first responders for sure, but those temps will also come with an even more enhanced chance or rain. So calm, albeit, very hot and humid today for once is a very good thing.

MB!

