ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 585 new cases overnight as the total coronavirus state count nears 97,000 on Tuesday.
The state is now reporting 96, 843 total cases.
Hospitalizations remained flat, going up by four to 529 as of Tuesday. There are 408 people in acute care and 121 in ICUS.
Thirteen more Marylanders have died, the state reports, bringing the total of deaths to 3,467.
The statewide positivity rate continues to slightly drop, now at 3.54 percent from 3.62 percent on Monday.
More than 1.48 million tests have been administered in the state, with 960,616 testing negative.
A breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|300
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,450
|(217)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|12,893
|(415)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|13,374
|(544)
|22*
|Calvert
|713
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|453
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,567
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|708
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,067
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|378
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,093
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|51
|Harford
|2,012
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,913
|(106)
|6*
|Kent
|242
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,558
|(764)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|24,009
|(738)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|433
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,003
|(52)
|Somerset
|141
|(3)
|Talbot
|403
|(4)
|Washington
|1,029
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,356
|(45)
|Worcester
|697
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(17)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,359
|10-19
|6,367
|(1)
|20-29
|17,034
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|18,193
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|16,197
|(112)
|3*
|50-59
|14,427
|(273)
|15*
|60-69
|9,891
|(566)
|12*
|70-79
|6,098
|(851)
|22*
|80+
|5,277
|(1,583)
|77*
|Data not available
|(15)
|2*
|Female
|51,048
|(1,705)
|70*
|Male
|45,795
|(1,762)
|67*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|30,377
|(1,423)
|51*
|Asian (NH)
|1,752
|(129)
|6*
|White (NH)
|21,215
|(1,461)
|68*
|Hispanic
|23,983
|(401)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,249
|(36)
|Data not available
|15,267
|(17)
|2*
