By CBS Baltimore Staff
Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 585 new cases overnight as the total coronavirus state count nears 97,000 on Tuesday.

The state is now reporting 96, 843 total cases.

Hospitalizations remained flat, going up by four to 529 as of Tuesday. There are 408 people in acute care and 121 in ICUS.

Thirteen more Marylanders have died, the state reports, bringing the total of deaths to 3,467.

The statewide positivity rate continues to slightly drop, now at 3.54 percent from 3.62 percent on Monday.

More than 1.48 million tests have been administered in the state, with 960,616 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 300 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,450 (217) 10*
Baltimore City 12,893 (415) 16*
Baltimore County 13,374 (544) 22*
Calvert 713 (27) 1*
Caroline 453 (3)
Carroll 1,567 (115) 2*
Cecil 708 (29) 1*
Charles 2,067 (89) 2*
Dorchester 378 (5)
Frederick 3,093 (114) 7*
Garrett 51
Harford 2,012 (66) 3*
Howard 3,913 (106) 6*
Kent 242 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,558 (764) 39*
Prince George’s 24,009 (738) 23*
Queen Anne’s 433 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,003 (52)
Somerset 141 (3)
Talbot 403 (4)
Washington 1,029 (31)
Wicomico 1,356 (45)
Worcester 697 (19) 1*
Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,359
10-19 6,367 (1)
20-29 17,034 (21) 1*
30-39 18,193 (45) 5*
40-49 16,197 (112) 3*
50-59 14,427 (273) 15*
60-69 9,891 (566) 12*
70-79 6,098 (851) 22*
80+ 5,277 (1,583) 77*
Data not available (15) 2*
Female 51,048 (1,705) 70*
Male 45,795 (1,762) 67*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 30,377 (1,423) 51*
Asian (NH) 1,752 (129) 6*
White (NH) 21,215 (1,461) 68*
Hispanic 23,983 (401) 10*
Other (NH) 4,249 (36)
Data not available 15,267 (17) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

